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Which NGOs Are Organizing the Newark Protests, and How
How a six-word Signal message shut down a thousand-person protest.
11 hrs ago
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DataRepublican
307
6
71
May 2026
What does "Block the Merger" have to do with "Our Democracy?"
How a philanthropy ecosystem built the opposition to the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, and Netflix’s role
May 22
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DataRepublican
304
6
55
America250: The "Fourth Founding," Part 2: The Standing Army, Named
The Operating System for a Billion-Dollar Democracy Machine
May 21
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DataRepublican
206
7
57
The "Fourth Founding": How our Unelecteds Plan to Rewrite the Constitution (Part 1)
Inside the Foundation-Funded Blueprint to Restructure American Governance by the Nation's 250th Birthday
May 16
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DataRepublican
673
12
195
The Shadow Cabinet of Soros
Inside the Soros-Funded Nonprofit That Hand-Picked Biden's National Security Team, Then Pretended to Dissolve
May 11
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DataRepublican
673
18
218
April 2026
The Dignity Salazar Didn't Define
The DIGNIDAD Act and the NGO framework Rep. Salazar inherited without knowing it
Apr 9
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DataRepublican
623
24
160
March 2026
Data Analysis of the State of the Iranian Conflict on March 16, 2026
An attempt to OSINT the current state of affairs
Mar 17
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DataRepublican
643
21
119
The Blob Eats Its Own: War on the Rocks and the Capture of Realist Journalism
What the doxxing of Cynical Publius reveals about how the national security establishment protects itself.
Mar 15
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DataRepublican
862
24
168
Data Analysis of the State of the Iranian Conflict on March 8, 2026
An attempt to OSINT the current state of affairs
Mar 9
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DataRepublican
974
23
209
January 2026
Minnesota as a Systems Failure
How NGOs process dissent until reality no longer matters
Jan 10
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DataRepublican
1,472
26
326
Seeing Like a State, Dying Like a Citizen
How Maduro made the world legible, and why Trump broke the system
Jan 7
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DataRepublican
643
6
130
December 2025
Autopoiesis: The System That Mistakes Itself for Democracy
The EU confrontation, the 𝕏 backlash, and the revelation of a self-reinforcing political organism.
Dec 8, 2025
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DataRepublican
399
17
46
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