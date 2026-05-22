This article is smaller in scope than usual, but I was genuinely interested in why the usual democracy groups were involved in a Block the Merger campaign.

A coalition of more than 230 allies and 5,184 individual signatories, among them David Fincher, Denis Villeneuve, and Robert De Niro, have signed on to oppose the proposed $110.9 billion merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The coalition spans Hollywood unions, independent film organizations, and a coalition of policy nonprofits that describe the deal as an existential threat to American democracy.

That last group is the interesting one. What is the American Economic Liberties Project doing in a fight about whether two entertainment conglomerates can combine? Why is Free Press, a media policy nonprofit, deploying its full campaign infrastructure against a streaming deal? Why did the Democracy Defenders Fund, an organization whose name suggests election protection, issue press releases about a media merger?

The answer isn’t astroturf. It’s something more interesting: ideological infrastructure on autopilot.

The Framework

The intellectual genealogy is real and traceable. Free Press was founded in 2003 by Robert McChesney, John Nichols), and Josh Silver on the explicit premise that media ownership concentration is a democratic crisis. McChesney and Nichols’s book Dollarocracy argued that consolidated media and big money form a feedback loop in elections: fewer editorial voices means less accountability, which means more corruption. The theory runs from Madison and Jefferson through the Progressive Era trustbusters to Lina Khan‘s “New Brandeis“ movement, which reframed antitrust from a consumer welfare question into a governance question.

Open Markets Institute, the anti-monopoly think tank, extends this logic: concentrated private power in any sector is a threat to democratic self-governance, whether it be tech, agriculture, or media. The American Economic Liberties Project, founded in 2020, operationalized the framework into policy campaigns. State Democracy Defenders Fund deploys it at the state AG level.

Their worldview: media consolidation reduces the number of independent editorial voices. Fewer voices means less oversight. Less oversight means weaker democracy. Under this framework, a streaming merger isn’t a business transaction; it’s a democratic event. And once it’s a democratic event, every organization funded to protect democratic governance has jurisdiction.

But that logic is applied selectively.

The Selective Immune Response

If media consolidation is inherently a democracy problem, the response should be proportional to the consolidation, not to the politics of the acquirer.

It isn’t.

When Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5 billion in 2022, Jeff Bezos, already the owner of the Washington Post, consolidated a major studio into the world’s largest e-commerce platform. In response, the American Economic Liberties Project issued a statement. That’s it. That was the extent of the organized advocacy response.

When Disney acquired 21st Century Fox for $71 billion in 2019, one of the largest media mergers in a generation, Open Markets Institute referenced the deal in later testimony. Bob Iger, a prominent Democratic donor who explored a presidential run, consolidated two of the six major studios. The democracy organizations treated it as a footnote.

When Discovery merged with WarnerMedia in a $43 billion deal in 2022, creating the entity that is now half of the proposed Paramount-WBD combination, the coalition that now frames this deal as a democratic crisis had yet to form.

But when Larry Ellison, Trump-aligned billionaire and Mar-a-Lago neighbor, backed Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros. Discover… that was what truly mobilized the democracy groups.

The political valence is explicit in coalition members’ own language. Free Press frames the merger as consolidation by “right-wing oligarchs” following “the authoritarian playbook.” The coalition letter to state attorneys general highlights Trump’s insertion of himself into merger negotiations. The concern tracks more closely with the politics of the acquirer than with the scale of the consolidation.

This is the predictable output of an advocacy ecosystem trained to see consolidation and political alignment as intertwined. When a politically sympathetic executive consolidates, the framework generates a statement. When a politically misaligned executive consolidates, the framework generates a campaign.

The Funding Ecosystem

The selective intensity makes more sense when you trace the money.

Free Press received $1.3 million from the Ford Foundation in 2022 for “general support and core support for institutional strengthening.”¹ It also counts Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Fund ($700,000 in 2023)² and the MacArthur Foundation ($1 million in 2024)³ among its major funders. Open Markets Institute received $600,000 from George Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society in 2023 for “general support.”⁴ The American Economic Liberties Project received $1.25 million from the Sandler Foundation in 2022.⁵

The Arabella Advisors network (among them Sixteen Thirty Fund, New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund) appears in the grant histories of multiple coalition members.

The same foundations recur across the coalition. These payments are the ordinary infrastructure of progressive philanthropy: the same foundations that fund climate campaigns, voting rights litigation, and platform regulation. The merger opposition is a standard deployment of a standing army that was already funded, already staffed, and already trained to treat media consolidation as a democracy emergency.

No one needs to make a phone call. The grant purposes already told these organizations what to care about.

Netflix’s Parallel Track

Which brings us to the entity with the most to gain and the least to say.

Netflix retained three new antitrust-specific firms in January and February 2026: Bloom Strategic Counsel (led by Seth Bloom, former General Counsel of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee), Kressin Powers LLC (whose lobbyist Perry Apelbaum is a former DOJ Antitrust Division senior counsel and House Judiciary Committee chief counsel), and S-3 Group (whose Netflix lobbyist Kristi Remington is a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General).

Seth Bloom’s lobbying disclosure filing explicitly names “the proposed Netflix/Warner Bros. transaction.” Kressin Powers was registered with Congress in January 2026 — the same month the Block the Merger campaign launched at Sundance. A senior government official told Puck News that staffers received “multiple contacts” from economist Nicholas Hill and others described as “connected with Netflix,” seeking to attach licensing conditions to the deal. Netflix denied retaining Hill.

Paramount’s initial bid included a $2 billion reverse termination fee payable if the deal fails regulatory review. If the deal collapses entirely, WBD’s stock drops and Netflix can re-bid at a lower price.

And here’s the structural punchline: Netflix doesn’t need to fund the opposition coalition, because the progressive philanthropy ecosystem already built one. The standing army activates on its own. Netflix can focus on its own lobbying while the democracy organizations provide parallel pressure… at no cost to Netflix.

What This Means

The Block the Merger coalition is genuine. Some unions have real jobs at stake, though not all unions agree the merger threatens those jobs. The industry split is real: some directors and guilds see the combined entity as a stronger counterweight to tech-platform dominance. The 5,000-plus signatories put their names on the line, and so have industry voices on the other side.

But the “democracy” layer of the coalition — the policy nonprofits, the antitrust think tanks, the advocacy press operations — is there because a funding ecosystem trained it to see media consolidation as a crisis. And the response scales with the politics of the acquirer as much as the size of the deal. Larry Ellison has the wrong politics, ergo, countless millions must be spent to prevent this “threat to our democracy.”

Netflix appears to have hired its own lobbyists. But all they have to do is let the advocacy ecosystem do what it was already built to do.

People are asking whether the merger should be blocked. But the question nobody is asking: has “democracy” has become a universal claim of jurisdiction that activates selectively, and who benefits when it does?