DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
May 22

Listen to what they say, watch what they do, and follow the money. Reductionist, overly so of course. But it allows us who don't have 75-pound brains to make some sense of the world. You have (once again) applied a very detailed examination of these media mergers to provide amazingly detailed clarity. Used to play a game called "Mad Libs" (I'm that old). You could do a fill in the blank with a word you selected in a short story. Try this: every time you read an article with a democrat shouting about "preserving our democracy" substitute "political power of democrats". That's what they mean. They may not say it, but what they do says it loud and clear. As you say clearly ma'am, the "who" pushing the merger determines whether or not they comment on it, or actively, and vigorously campaign against it. Thanks for laying it out so clearly.

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Christine Summerson's avatar
Christine Summerson
May 22

Terrific analysis. Thank you!

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