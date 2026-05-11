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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
May 11

Ma'am, as always, thank you for making the truly complex understandable. From a prior life: Humint 101: Listen to what people are saying, watch what they actually do, and follow their money (I'd add who's paying them and who they pay). What you show in this posting is a highly summarized version of that applied to...let's call it the "blob". Even so, the effort required is staggering, and what it reveals reflects that effort. My level of unease is off scale high. Why? This is the "public face" of the forces currently opposing the administration, and they have exercised truly sloppy tradecraft in covering up the connections. While one can never rule out incompetence (Ben Rhodes has always struck me as...less than bright), it may be "they" don't care. That is truly frightening, as that indicates "they" feel protected. Perhaps overconfident. Who, or how many as yet unseen people, entities, organizations are actually pulling the strings of this effort? Soros? Too public, too obvious. Blinken, Sullivan, Rice...nah. Jarrett, Obama, China, the WEF...who? Somehow the old days of SPECTRE, SMERSH, HYDRA and the USSR seem comfortably normal.

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Joette Humphrey's avatar
Joette Humphrey
May 11

What a tangled web! It's so incestuous. It is truly an unelected shadow government.

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