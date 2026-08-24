DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1d

Amazing work! Nothing spontaneous about this. They specifically targeted President Trump from day one, along with the other treasonous coup plotters like Comey and Brennan.

Many have asked for years now why Soros is not charged with a crime. His son as well. This cadre of folks were the ones basically running the Biden admin, along with Obama. And their lawfare tactics were planned well in advance.

But I think at this point, they have lost enough power that they know they have lost the match. What do they have planned next?

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1d

Great research. This is why I subscribe. Thank you, keep working away at it and sharing your findings.

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