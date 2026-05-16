DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Liss's avatar
Bob Liss
May 16

It’s nice to know that the proverbial “they” have plans for all of us, isn’t it?

NEVER give up your guns, people…never.

Reply
Share
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
May 16

This is brilliantly terrifying, and very in line with your recent work. "Big" things usually have a charter, a blueprint / roadmap, and an implementation plan. The plan gets at the "how" you are going to do the "what" stated in the blueprint. Unlike the funding of the Shadow Cabinet, this part of the effort seems better concealed, and less obvious...very in the shadows. The history of the original effort you described is critically important to the story. What started out with (apparently) good intentions stalled, and appears to have been gutted and worn as a "skin suit" (thanks Iowa Hawk) by its exact opposite. It appears the executive committee of the "blob" has multiple COAs in play, some more openly visible than others. You have brought something previously "in the shadows" into the light. Now visible it's frightening in itself, and in implication. Have to wonder what other efforts are underway supporting the same goals?. Thank you for what you are doing...wish we had about a dozen of you at work!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DataRepublican · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture