DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
7dEdited

When I used to attend conferences that discussed "the African problem", the term "organ donor continent" was repeatedly used. IOW, things came out (oil, minerals) but nothing was put back in. There's a lot of strange bedfellows here. It appears that the common interest was corruption-based profit. It also appears that the all-too-common leftist tactic of accusing anyone to the right of Stalin of doing exactly what they were doing...and causing hundreds of thousands of deaths. The death of USAID cut off a stream of money that you highlight was magically disappearing without ever reaching the intended designated need. That is corruption on an industrial scale, but...DOGE! Perhaps the NYT, the UN, and Nick Kristof hired the same crack investigative team that dealt with the Asian R**e Gangs in the UK? Forest, trees, and all that...

Reply
Share
JW Writes's avatar
JW Writes
6d

I’ve worked in uganda for 17 years now, with teen girls living in the slums and villages. A LOT of refugees are there because UG doesn’t turn any away. That’s their policy - because they get money from the UN to do it. The South Sudanese refugees (and others from the Congo, those who fled from the LRA, etc) mostly live in the largest slum which is in Kampala, where I work.

All these people wanting to pour money into Africa have no idea how Africa works. Uganda, not a large country, has 60 tribes. There are still Kabakas (kings). The Buganda king lives in a huge compound in Kampala. All of Africa is still tribal. When the US comes in (or UN) the only thing the leaders are looking at is money. The money goes to the President first, who shares with his favored NGOs - those who will take less or give him back more.

None of this is a secret. I was a political science major in college in the early 80s, my professor had been the Sec of State in Liberia (when it was functioning) and my semester of Politics in Africa was the hardest, most complicated class I’ve ever had. Grift is the only reason people try to “fix” Africa from the outside. It will only change from within, if it ever can.

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DataRepublican · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture