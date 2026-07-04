DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
5d

Keep holding the beacon of truth high! Tell your son to seek truth, and if he isn't sure where to look - follow the money.

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Christine Summerson's avatar
Christine Summerson
5d

Well done, DR, and Happy Birthday America.

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