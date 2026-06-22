DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
2d

The first derivative of your well described "permission structure" is the "incentive structure" where the individual receives accolades, hearty "well done" hits, and is "mentioned in dispatches" (social media) for being "brave and committed to the cause". This plays into human nature: You get less of what you punish, more of what you reward. Getting a reward for something that you perceive in your reality as "a righteous act" be it murder, a bombing, etc. guarantees you will get more of it. So the permission leads to the incentive and even being arrested and put on trial results in ego and dopamine gratification. Talk about a toxic self-licking ice cream cone. Your analysis provides insight into a strategy of deliberately targeted induced formation psychosis. Suspect some MISO types are having a field day with this, American and non-American. The things you find when you roll over a rock...

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Christine Summerson's avatar
Christine Summerson
2d

Terrific analysis, as usual. I'm glad to see pieces on your Substack.

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