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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Sep 10

Bobby was fortunate that you knew where to turn and had the time and expertise to help. Most kids aren't that fortunate and are consigned to a low-skill lifetime because Teachers'Unions and their enablers on school boards have ruined public schools. AI offers the hope of a path forward, if the unions can be forced aside.

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David Silverberg's avatar
David Silverberg
Sep 10Edited

I remember learning basic trig in 7th grade. In the beginning I remember thinking the writing of cos(a) and sin(a) and the definitions using a right sized triangle were very weird (at that age I dis not yet know the concept of a function) but as soon as I viewed it as a game, everything became almost instantly clear and easy. "It's just a made-up way to write down how right-triangles work." No doubt, the game side of learning is critical. Thanks for the article. Very fun to read, except for the sad state of our public education.

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