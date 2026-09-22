DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

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Coco McShevitz's avatar
Coco McShevitz
1d

The reality is that 99.99% of species that have ever existed on the planet have already gone extinct, and every species extant today, including humanity, will eventually go extinct. Sacrificing present day human welfare for the benefit of speculative future lives seems idiotic, especially given that chaos theory places a hard limit on our ability to predict the future in any event (the “butterfly effect”).

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Christine Summerson's avatar
Christine Summerson
1d

Terrific analysis, again. Thanks for posting here.

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