DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
5h

The empty building in Arcata was a perfect symbol of the whole corrupt project. Billions of dollars pissed away on emptiness.

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David Silverberg's avatar
David Silverberg
5h

So, other than defunding usaid, who else need defunding?

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