DataRepublican’s Substack

DataRepublican’s Substack

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Christine Summerson's avatar
Christine Summerson
2d

Thank you for looking behind the curtain, and posting here!

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Luvthedrake
2d

Apax Partners. It seems as if every subversive political and economic entity on Earth is a tentacle of the "City of London." The Promethean crew is seemingly spot-on.

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