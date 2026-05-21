DataRepublican’s Substack

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
May 21

Ma'am, once again, thanks for clarifying the picture in a way even I can understand. Progressives like to describe their various "marches" / mostly peaceful "demonstrations" as organic, grass roots, spontaneous events. They're obviously not (the professionally printed signs are a real "tell") and the ecosystem you have described in such exquisite detail here points that out, and at much that is still unseen. Let's call this the "legitimate money laundering / influence peddling" arm of the "blob". Just enough visibility to keep the IRS off their backs and at least a story explaining the money trail (and the signs). Something this big has a lot of...extra-legal / illegitimate...pieces that execute tasks when necessary. As you note, the non-profits provide a lot of organizational / managerial structure as well as funding distribution. Every time you roll over a rock, there's way more than expected beneath it. The SPLC provides exhibit A in how impactful these "non-profits" can be...while being...quite profitable. Cutting USAID out of the picture appears to have been a first step. However, I'm getting the "Hydra of Greek mythology" vibes out of what you described here. And a lack of meaningful follow-up is what I'm seeing. On the good news side, our do-nothing RINO Republican Senate majority is resting on their laurels of zero accomplishment and taking the rest of the month off. Incompetent or maliciously passive? I'm going with "and"...

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William Sherman's avatar
William Sherman
May 21

DR, you are a treasure house of info, linked in understandable prose. Thank you!

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