CORRECTION from Rachel Kleinfeld herself: She left Freedom House last month, and her advisory role in Protect Democracy has no governing function. Source

This is the second half of a two-part series. Part 1 traced the origin of Our Common Purpose — a 31-recommendation blueprint to restructure American governance — from a Rockefeller Brothers Fund speech in 2013 through its publication by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2020. It followed the chain from blueprint to strategy paper to coordination layer, all converging on a single date: the nation’s 250th birthday. Part 2 asks who are the players, and how do they carry this out in practice?

The Instruction Manual

In September 2022, Rachel Kleinfeld, a Carnegie Endowment senior fellow, published “Five Strategies to Support U.S. Democracy” through the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

What Kleinfeld proposed were five strategies drawn from international democracy-support research: the kind of work Carnegie, the National Endowment for Democracy, and Freedom House had been doing in Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East for decades. The paper read like a field manual for treating the United States as a backsliding democracy in need of outside intervention… except the interveners were domestic NGOs, and the target population was the American right.

Here’s what makes the paper more than scholarship. At the time of publication, Kleinfeld held governance positions at organizations executing four of the five strategies she prescribed. This was not hidden; it was read aloud as her introduction at the 2023 Bridging Movement Alignment Council gathering:

“Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment’s democracy conflict and governance program... She is also a trustee of the National Endowment for Democracy, Freedom House, States United for Democracy, and on the Advisory Board to Protect Democracy, and a senior adviser to the Democracy Funders Network and a member of the National Task Force on Election Crises.”

She wrote the instruction manual, then handed it to the people who write the checks. The Democracy Funders Network (where she serves as Senior Advisor) is the switchboard for democracy philanthropy. It describes itself as a “cross-ideological learning and action community for donors“ concerned about American democracy. Its executive director describes DFN’s role as having “helped incubate critical field-wide infrastructure.” DFN also built the U.S. Democracy Hub. DFN hosted Kleinfeld’s paper on its resources page as a sector-wide strategic blueprint the month it was published. Within twelve months, IMIP adopted Strategy #4 as its founding mission.

Here are the five strategies, the infrastructure that executes each one, and the receipts that show the plan is not hypothetical.

Strategy #1: Enable Responsible Conservatives to Vote for Democracy

This means financing establishment Republican candidates in primaries, supporting ranked-choice voting and open-primary reforms that dilute ideological base voters, and creating “a new identity for conservative Republicans to stand for prodemocratic beliefs.” The paper is explicit about the math: “primaries have become the real election for over 90 percent of Congress.” Whoever controls the primary controls the seat.

The infrastructure: Unite America funds nonpartisan primary reform campaigns. Issue One recruits former Republican officeholders. The Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center provides technical assistance. Rank the Vote runs state-level ballot initiative campaigns. States United Democracy Center, on whose board Kleinfeld sits as a Trustee, targets secretary of state and attorney general races.

The receipts: In Alaska, Unite America spent over $1 million to pass RCV in 2020 by 3,781 votes. The structural reform directly produced Democrat Mary Peltola’s 2022 House win in a state that was 60%+ Republican by registration. When a 2024 repeal measure threatened the system, Unite America spent $4 million to defend it. RCV survived by 664 votes.

The honest counter-case: In Nevada, PACs spent $17 million across two cycles on Question 3… and lost. The infrastructure is real and expensive, but not always successful.

Kathryn Murdoch is co-chair of Unite America. In the 2020 cycle, she also gave $615,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, $540,000 to Democratic Future Forward PAC, $300,000 to Unite the Country, and $500,000 to Pacronym — all explicitly partisan Democratic vehicles.

Strategy #1 is framed as nonpartisan reform. Its execution is directional.

Strategy #2: Reduce Social Demand from the Right

Address the “status loss and dignity deficit” driving Americans toward authoritarianism. Revitalize rural America. Change the information space.

The infrastructure: Report for America places journalists in underserved newsrooms. The American Journalism Project funds local news startups. On the “disinformation” side, the now-shuttered Stanford Internet Observatory and the Election Integrity Partnership ran content-flagging operations in coordination with federal agencies, an infrastructure so aggressive that the Fifth Circuit found elements of it likely violated the First Amendment before the Supreme Court reversed on standing grounds.

The structural connection: Kleinfeld sits as a Trustee of Freedom House, the organization that produces the annual Freedom in the World scorecards establishing whether a country is “free,” “partly free,” or “not free.” Freedom House downgraded the United States from 94/100 to 83/100 between 2010 and 2023. That score is the evidentiary basis for the claim that American democracy is “backsliding” … the foundational premise of her entire paper. She also sits as a Trustee of the National Endowment for Democracy, which funds media development and anti-disinformation programs globally.

She governs the institution that produces the score she cites to justify the strategies she wrote.

Strategy #3: Engage the Left

Connect democratic governance to real social and economic outcomes so progressives stop viewing elections as theater. This is what Next250 is; it is built from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation‘s Solidarity Council on Racial Equity, with a mass mobilization planned for June 27, 2026 and five policy demands: living wage, climate justice, health care, gun reform, and voting rights via its Declaration of Interdependence.

The honest note: This is the only strategy where Kleinfeld holds no board seat at an implementing organization. It is the most left-coded strategy, and the one most likely to be cited as evidence the framework is nonpartisan. But it is also the strategy that requires the least institutional infrastructure; “make government work better” doesn’t need a coordination layer.

Strategy #4: Build the Movement

Saturate every faction of civic life with NGOs. This was the strategy Kleinfeld described as the one that mattered most — and it’s the one that generated an entire coordination layer.

The infrastructure: The Inter-Movement Impact Project (IMIP), formalized in September 2023 as a project of Mediators Foundation. IMIP’s founding document states its purpose in language that could not be more explicit: its work “is in service to realizing Rachel Kleinfeld’s Strategy #4.”

CivicLex in Lexington, Kentucky has a team of seven, has held nearly 800 city meetings, and organized Lexington’s first-ever Civic Assembly — 36 randomly selected residents producing formal charter recommendations. Unify Montrose in Colorado secured a $320,000 four-year grant from the Colorado Health Foundation. Unify Akron launched a civic assembly on housing.

Strategy #5: Accountability

Prosecute. Sue. Disbar. Create electoral and professional consequences for “antidemocratic behavior.”

The infrastructure: Protect Democracy, where Kleinfeld serves on the advisory board and where Democracy 2076 founder Aditi Juneja previously co-directed the Elections team, runs strategic litigation against election subversion. CREW files ethics complaints. States United tracks election-denial candidates. Lawyers Defending American Democracy refers lawyers to the DC Bar’s Disciplinary Counsel for prosecution. The 65 Project targets the bar licenses of lawyers who participated in post-2020 election challenges. Free Speech for People pursues Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment disqualification suits.

The Pipeline

Five strategies. Hundreds of organizations. All funded by overlapping foundations. None of them report to each other.

And that’s the point Kleinfeld made from international democracy-support research: “broad-based social movements” succeed not through “numbers” alone but through “breadth across polarized divides.” You don’t need a command structure if everyone is reading the same paper.

What makes this more than a collection of nonprofits with overlapping donors is the structural loop: four stages deep, with receipts at each level.

Stage 1: Authorship. Kleinfeld writes the Five Strategies paper at Carnegie. The program’s largest dedicated funders in FY2022 included the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office at $1-2 million… a foreign government sponsoring the program that produced a domestic democracy manual. Carnegie’s largest private funder overall: the Foundation to Promote Open Society (Soros) with millions across various grants.

Stage 2: Distribution. Kleinfeld, as DFN Senior Advisor, hands the paper to the coordination body for democracy philanthropy. DFN hosts it on its resources page. Every major democracy funder sees it. The paper was presented to practitioners at the 4th Annual BMAC Gathering and amplified by the National Civic League.

Stage 3: Operationalization. IMIP adopts Strategy #4 verbatim as its founding mission. Generate Democracy! and Thriving Together US co-adopt the same framework. The Over Zero/American Immigration Council Belonging Barometer (a Hopewell Fund project) cites the paper in its endnotes. Community foundations are recruited through IMIP’s BC4 initiative using the paper as the co-theoretical basis.

Stage 4: Execution. Orgs where Kleinfeld holds governance positions execute specific strategies. States United (Trustee) targets Strategy #1. Freedom House and NED (Trustee at both) provide the evidentiary basis for Strategy #2. Protect Democracy (Advisory Board) runs Strategy #5’s litigation docket. DFN itself (Senior Advisor) is the ultimate coordination layer for Strategy #4.

Meanwhile, the Our Common Purpose framework generated its own institutional layer: the Trust for Civic Life, launched in 2024, administered through Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, with nearly $19 million invested in civic hubs. Its Strategy Members include the Ford Foundation, Carnegie Corporation, Ballmer Group, Walmart.org, Stand Together (Koch network). The ideological span is the structural feature: Koch money and progressive foundation money (Ford, Carnegie, Packard, Rockefeller Brothers) flowing through the same OCP-derived vehicle.

OCP co-chair Stephen Heintz is simultaneously president of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (which granted $1 million post-publication for OCP implementation) and co-chair of the commission his foundation funds. Many of the commission’s participants are embedded in the democracy reform funding or advocacy ecosystem. The report’s Recommendation 4.2 instructs philanthropies to dramatically increase democracy grantmaking, a funding directive embedded in a report produced by a commission chaired by a foundation president.

That pipeline, from paper to funder network to field infrastructure, was built toward a date.

The Birthday Party

The America250 Foundation is exactly what it looks like. Over 400 partners. Corporate sponsors. The Girl Scouts. The YMCA. Chair Rosie Rios presented at the 2026 NGA Winter Meeting alongside governors who invoked the semiquincentennial as a moment for national renewal. On January 1, 2026, America250 launched “America Gives” — a nationwide volunteering initiative that has since surpassed 8 million service hours.

But the partner list tells a different story than the programming.

Points of Light is America250’s National Resource Partner for nonprofits and volunteering. Points of Light is also explicitly named as a More Perfect organizational partner — the OCP implementation network. The National League of Cities, an OCP partner, was selected as an America250 Supporting Partner in May 2026 and now maintains an America250 celebration toolkit for cities, towns, and villages. Unite America Institute is listed as an America250 Supporting Partner… the same organization funding RCV campaigns and championing OCP’s 31 recommendations.

The Knight Foundation is an America250 partner. Knight is also the institution where Sam Gill worked when he served as an OCP commissioner. The American Academy of Arts and Sciences hosted planning meetings for America250.

Then there is More Perfect, a nonpartisan alliance of 43 presidential centers and partnering with OCP, the American Academy, the Karsh Institute of Democracy at UVA, and over 100 partners. More Perfect has organized the 250th into five “Democracy Goals”: universal civic learning, expanding national service, bridging divides, trusted elections, and access to trusted news (disinformation governance). It maintains an “Initiatives for the 250th” page. This is the largest independent coalition using the 250th as an organizing frame, and its goals map almost exactly to OCP’s 31 recommendations.

Now look at the calendar for the weeks surrounding July 4, 2026:

June 26-28: The National Civic League hosts the 2026 All-America City Award in Denver, themed “America at 250: Strengthening Civic Health and Building Trust.”

June 27: One week before July 4th, Next250 holds its mass mobilization in Washington, D.C. with sister marches nationwide. Linda Sarsour, co-leading the initiative: “The United States government has an official commission for the 250th anniversary, and we can expect to hear the usual patriotic narratives. But we know many stories will be left out. Our goal is to intervene.” A mobile art installation, “We Be Going: An American Tapestry,” is traveling city to city collecting signatures for the Declaration of Interdependence.

July 2026: The Trust for Civic Life awards its first open-referral Civic Hub grants. The OCP report set the milestone: “significant progress towards its recommendations by 2026, the nation’s 250th anniversary.” This is the structural money dropping on schedule.

Summer 2026: Braver Angels convenes its national convention in Philadelphia, explicitly timed to the 250th. CEO Maury Giles: “Next year is the 250th celebration of this country. We have to be in Philadelphia.” In the same remarks, Giles cited a National Civic League database identifying 12,362 organizations “doing stuff like this.”

Ongoing: The “We Hold These Truths” coalition launched a “250 Pledge” on the anniversary of January 6, 2026, framed explicitly around the semiquincentennial, with 21,000+ signers including Stacey Abrams, Pete Buttigieg, and Christine Todd Whitman. Democracy Forward CEO Skye Perryman testified on Capitol Hill that next year marks “the 250th year where we will celebrate the anniversary of this country declaring its independence from a king.” New America launched its own “Us@250” Initiative, a fellowship program and “national constellation” of organizations reimagining the American narrative. The National Urban League released “America 250: A Guide for Defending Democracy.” Ballotpedia launched “The Blueprints of Democracy” — a year-long survey of civic structures. The Committee of Seventy is organizing “The Promise of Democracy: 250 Years and the Path Ahead”, a summit in Philadelphia. And Faith250 has organized approximately 30 interfaith clusters in 16 states studying America’s founding documents “in a bid to rescue democracy.”

From the 2025 American Democracy Summit, RepresentUs ambassador Max Carver set the frame: “As we approach the 250th anniversary of our independence, our country is grappling with unprecedented threats, many of which are rooted in the effects of a political system that for too long has not been working for anyone.”

And from an IMIP planning session: “There’s gonna be a huge amount of money and communications connected with that initiative. We should be figuring out how our hub networks connect with that 250th anniversary... see if we can influence it, and see where there may be opportunities for us to harness their work.”

The official celebration is what it appears to be. The organizations attached to it see a different opportunity — and they are arriving with infrastructure already built.

After the Fireworks

July 4, 2026 is not the plan. July 4 is the launch event.

Democracy 2076 (D2076) was founded in July 2023 as a fifty-year campaign to amend the United States Constitution. Its founder, Aditi Juneja, previously co-directed the Elections team at Protect Democracy, the same organization where Kleinfeld sits on the advisory board.

D2076’s June 2025 report states the quiet part in print: the organization is studying “how the 250th anniversaries of the Declaration of Independence (2026), and the U.S. Constitution (2029) might be used to build toward this moment.” Congressional introduction of key amendments in 2027. A ratification window timed to the Constitution’s 242nd anniversary in 2029.

The amendments on the board are not modest: ranked-choice voting, proportional representation, House expansion, Senate reform, universal basic income, and in the radical tier: Senate abolition, reserved legislative seats for underrepresented populations, and citizens’ assemblies embedded in federal policymaking.

How realistic is this? The constitutional math is unforgiving. No amendment has been ratified since 1992, making 34 years of stasis. Republicans control 23 state trifectas; ratification requires 38 states. The right-wing Article V convention effort, with 28 of 34 states for a Balanced Budget Amendment, is structurally closer to triggering a convention than anything the pro-democracy field has achieved. D2076’s “Article V Safeguards Strategy” is a blocking operation: the organization’s documented goal is to deny the right-wing convention effort the 34-state threshold, buying time for a pro-democracy amendment pathway that does not yet have the numbers.

The 50-year horizon (2076) is the only defensible timeline. The 2029 framing is a fundraising narrative tied to a calendar anniversary.

But that’s the point. Constitutional amendments aren’t the metric. The metric is the standing army: the permanent infrastructure of funded organizations, trained staff, shared frameworks, and repeatable grant structures that will still be there on July 5th, and July 5th the year after that.

Shared Epistemology

What the documents show is a shared ecosystem: overlapping funders (MacArthur, Hewlett), parallel launch timelines, and mutual citation of the same framing literature, without a single coordinating instrument that ties the organizations together operationally. Kleinfeld’s documented connections to the ecosystem run through board seats, Democracy Funders Network distribution of her paper, and advisory roles that predate the IMIP launch, not through IMIP meeting records. Most of her board seats predate the paper. The paper is intellectually serious and draws on genuine comparative democracy research. Strategy #3 — the only one without a Kleinfeld governance link — is the one that asks the left to change too.

Now the timeline: from a billionaire’s question to the standing army it produced.

1990: Stephen Bechtel Jr. is elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Spring 2018: Bechtel asks the Academy a question — what it means to be a good citizen in the twenty-first century — and writes the founding grant.

June 2020: The Academy publishes Our Common Purpose — 31 recommendations for restructuring American governance.

March 2021: Bechtel dies at ninety-five.

September 2022: Kleinfeld publishes Five Strategies. DFN distributes it as the sector blueprint.

September 2023: IMIP adopts Strategy #4 as its founding mission. 31 hubs. A personal Gmail account.

2024: The Trust for Civic Life launches with $19 million. Koch and progressive foundation money in the same vehicle.

January 2026: The “250 Pledge” launches on the anniversary of January 6. Twenty-one thousand signers and counting.

July 4, 2026: The convergence date. Over twelve thousand civic organizations in the National Civic League’s database alone. Forty-three presidential centers. Five “Democracy Goals.” Thirty-one OCP recommendations. Five Kleinfeld strategies. Thirty-one hubs. One birthday party.

This is not a conspiracy. It is a shared epistemology absorbed into durable institutions, financed through repeatable grant structures, operationalized by a standing army that activates on autopilot, and timed to a birthday party that nobody can cancel.

If you enjoyed this, please pre-order the upcoming book I co-authored with @JoshuaLisec, Unelected, available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-a-Million.